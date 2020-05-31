All of Los Angeles County, including the City of Malibu and 90265 zip code, will be under a mandatory countywide curfew beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, running until 6 a.m. on Monday, June 1.
The curfew was called in response to protests over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25. Since then, activist groups including Black Lives Matter have called for protests nationwide, leading to clashes between police and protestors in major cities from New York to Seattle. On Sunday morning, National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles after LA Mayor Eric Garcetti requested backup following protests that turned violent.
No protests have been reported in Malibu.
"The County of LA is declaring that a curfew will be in place from 6 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. tomorrow for all Los Angeles County including all cities within the county," reads an emergency alert sent to cell phones in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. "Traveling to and from work, seeking or giving emergency care, credentialed media and the homeless who are sheltering in place are exempt."
"The City of Malibu has not received any reports of protests or other issues related to the civil unrest occurring in other parts of Los Angeles," an alert issued by the city on Sunday afternoon stated. "The Lost Hills Sheriff's Station has extra deputies available who are ready to respond, if needed. City staff will continue to monitor the situation and respond as needed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.