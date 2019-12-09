The following incidents were reported between 11/19 - 11/23:
11/19
Jacket jacked
Deputies responded to a shoplifter at a retail business on Cross Creek Road. The deputy reviewed the footage and saw an unknown male wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and a dark colored hat walk into the store and place the gray jacket into a brown paper bag and exit the store. The products were worth $845.
11/22
Grocery game
A vehicle parked near Malibu Elementary School was broken into and ransacked. The victim said the front passenger side front window was smashed and a purse, wallet and Apple Airpods were stolen. While being interviewed she received a text message notification from her bank indicating that $600 and $400 purchases was made to multiple credit cards at a grocery store in Malibu. The deputy obtained the video footage and saw a white male, slim-built, wearing a black hat and gray hooded sweatshirt attempting to use multiple cards until he was successfully able to purchase the gift cards. The victim notified her bank companies of the fraudulent activity and notified the three credit bureaus to place a freeze on her accounts.
11/23
Fender bender
Deputies responded to a vandalized vehicle parked on Webb Way and Pacific Coast Highway. Both front fenders, front doors and both rear quarter panels had distinct footprints imprinted in dents to the body panels. An Approximately $2,000 worth of damages were estimated.
