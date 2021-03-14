A Las Tunas Beach home formerly owned by “The Wizard of Oz” star Judy Garland has been listed for $3.9 million by Compass, according to People.
The home reportedly has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, direct beach access and ocean views. People called its interior “open and “airy” while Fox described the home as “Cape Cod style.”
Garland owned the home before her death at age 47 in 1969.
She was known as a talented singer and actress and received an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 1954 version of “A Star Is Born.” A 1992 Architectural Digest story called her “probably the greatest American entertainer of the 20th century.”
