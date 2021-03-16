The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station is continuing to investigate a vehicle/pedestrian collision that killed a male pedestrian on Thursday, March 11, at approximately 2:25 a.m. near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Puerco Canyon Road (just east of Malibu Seafood).
A male pedestrian in his 40s, described by Lost Hills Sgt. Travis Kelly as a “transient,” was walking either next to the roadway or in the roadway of PCH and was struck by a motorist “at a place that was really dark,” the sergeant said.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle waited for deputies to arrive and was “not under the influence,” Kelly said.
PCH was closed shortly after the collision for an accident investigation and remained closed until 9:41 a.m., with traffic routed through Malibu Road.
The pedestrian’s identity had not been released by the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner by the time The Malibu Times went to print on Tuesday, March 16.
If anyone witnessed the accident or has security camera footage of that stretch of PCH, please contact Detective Scott Shean, traffic investigator for the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, at 310.456.6652.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.