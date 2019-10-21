3:47 p.m.: Two injuries were reported due to the ongoing Palisades Fire, which began Monday morning, Oct. 21, along Palisades Drive, according to a press briefing that occurred a little after 3:30 p.m.
One firefighter was reported injuries with no more details being provided. One civilian sought medical attention, complaining of respiratory problems. Both were reported to be minor.
The fire had reportedly reached about 40 acres by 3:30 p.m. Monday, with conditions remaining favorable. However, Palisades Fire joint command reported, wind conditions were shifting and could pose an issue later on in the week.
Firefighter personnel were predicted to remain on scene mopping up the blaze for at least 48 more hours.
As of 3:30 p.m., 200 homes remained evacuated, with no reliable estimate as to when residents would be allowed to return.
1:43 p.m.: Los Angeles Fire Department created an interactive map of the evacuation area of the Palisades Fire. The evacuation area still does not include any Topanga or Malibu area.
The map can be found by clicking here or looking at the tweet below.
An interactive map of the Mandatory Evacuation Zone for the still-active #PalisadesFire can be found at:https://t.co/GHypn8xhDvAn evacuation center is now open at:Pacific Palisades Recreation Center851 Alma Real DrPacific Palisades, CA 90272 pic.twitter.com/p9dJ5iVGLe— LAFD (@LAFD) October 21, 2019
1:19 p.m.: According to statements made by LACo Fire Deputy Chief Tony Marrone during a press conference earlier in the afternoon a little before 1 p.m., "for [unincorporated] LA County residents: currently no threat from this fire. Specifically, any residents in LA County who live in Topanga Canyon—they're safe."
Los Angeles County firefighters were aiding LAFD in the firefighting effort on Monday including loaning aircraft and ground crews to help clear brush.
An evacuation center for those Palisades residents evacuated from the fire was opened Monday afternoon at Pacific Palisades Recreation Center, 851 Alma Real Drive, Pacific Palisades.
12:40 p.m.: Evacuation orders were put in place for areas of Pacific Palisades around a brush fire that broke out Monday morning.
As of 12:40 p.m. Monday there were no evacuations in place for Topanga or Malibu.
"There is a Mandatory Evacuation Order for all residents within the area bordered by Charmel Lane on the West, Bienveneda Avenue on the East, the end of Lachman Lane on the North, and Merivale Lane on the South," according to Los Angeles City Fire Department.
People living in the area are asked to immediately evacuate due to "potential fire and smoke behavior as well as pending arrival of large, fixed-wing retardant dropping aircraft."
12:15 p.m.: There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported in a fire that broke out in Pacific Palisades on Monday morning.
The fire, which was estimated to be about 30 acres—with a Los Angeles City Fire Department statement acknowledging the burn area "may be significantly smaller than that number"—had also not destroyed or significantly damaged any structures as of 12:05 p.m. Monday.
The blaze began shortly before 11 a.m. around 800 Palisades Drive, located less than a mile from the intersection of Palisades Drive and Sunset Boulevard. The fire was sending a plume of brown smoke into the area that was visible from Topanga, Malibu and areas of Ventura County.
This was a terrain-driven fire, according to LAFD, as opposed to wind-driven—a positive sign from a firefighting point of view.
The lack of structure damaged was, "due to strong overall compliance with strict brush clearance regulations and a lack of wind," according to a statement from LAFD.
