Update 2:36 p.m.: All lanes on PCH were open after the big rig was cleared at 1:45 p.m., according to Watch Deputy Morales of the Lost Hills Sheriff's Department.
At its peak, traffic had been backed up from Malibu Seafood to Cross Creek Road, which is a distance of about 3.3 miles.
A jackknifed big rig stopped all westbound traffic on PCH near Corral Canyon around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.
There were no injuries reported. "I think they're gonna have to tow it," an LASD spokesperson said.
As of 11:48 a.m., there was no update about whether westbound traffic was being redirected.
