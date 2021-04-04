KISS rocker Gene Simmons and his wife have listed their two-acre Beverly Hills estate for sale for $25 million—a property he’s owned since 1984. They plan to relocate to their 24-acre ranch in the Mount Rainier area of Washington, but may not be leaving the LA area entirely.
The NY Post reported Simmons’ wife, Shannon Tweed, a Canadian actress and 1982 Playboy Playmate of the Year, just shelled out $5.8 million for a ridgetop house in Malibu. The deal went through just two weeks ago on March 15. The 3,700-square-foot house, built in 1975, had just been completely remodeled into a walls-of-glass contemporary with 360-degree views and a pool, all situated on about two-and-a-half acres.
Some speculate that the couple wants to keep a house close to their two children—both adults living in the Hollywood hills. Other publications, including the NY Post, say it’s just an investment.
Simmons, now 71, was one of the founding members of KISS with its trademark make-up, serving as bassist and co-lead vocalist. The band released its first album in 1974 and continues to perform.
The entire Simmons-Tweed family—Gene, Shannon and their two children, Nick and Sophie—starred in the TV reality show “Gene Simmons Family Jewels,” which ran for seven seasons, 2006-12, on A&E.
