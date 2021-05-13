The following incidents were reported between March 5–April 29:
3/5
Stolen cards
Three credit cards were stolen from a vehicle parked on Piuma Road. The victim received a notification of a purchase of $515 made at a retail store in Oxnard. The suspect also attempted to make a $339 purchase at a Footlocker but the transaction was denied.
4/16
Unlocked door
A women’s designer suit worth $3,500 and a pair of vintage sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle parked on Malibu Road. The victim said the driver-side door was locked but the passenger side wasn’t. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.
4/23
Fob folly
A vehicle was broken into on Malibu Road. The victims said the suspects stole the garage key fob from their home to gain access to their vehicle and stole their credit cards and key fob. The victims said they have a Ring security camera but they did not have access to review past recordings. The key fob was estimated to cost $600 to replace.
4/24
Quad theft
A Razor Dirt quad was stolen from a property on Cross Creek Road. The victim confronted the suspects saying that was her property but the suspects proceeded to take the quad. The victim filmed the suspects and described them as one male and one female, both Hispanic, in their 30s driving a red Toyota pickup truck. The suspect’s license plate was uploaded for evidence. The Razor Dirt quad was estimated to cost $650.
4/26
Converter crime
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked on Heathercliff Road. The victim attempted to start her vehicle but heard a loud noise coming from beneath the vehicle and noticed the catalytic converter was missing. The deputy observed the vehicle and noticed the damaged lock where the catalytic converter had been removed from its undercarriage. The catalytic converter was estimated to cost $2,500 to replace.
4/28
Backyard burglar
An estimated $17,000 worth of jewelry and $850 worth of damages were made at a home in Paseo Canyon Drive. The victims said the suspects gained access through the backyard and ransacked the master bedroom. The deputy conducting the investigation found a black face mask that didn’t belong to either victim and collected the mask for evidence.
4/29
Ransacked
An estimated $29,250 worth of jewelry and gold coins were stolen from a home on Sicomoro Drive. The victims noticed the sliding door window in the master bedroom was smashed and the room was ransacked. The victims had a Ring security system; however, it didn’t capture anything unusual.
