Numerous social media posts from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station in the past couple weeks show image after image of imported racecars and American muscle cars pulled over on the side of Malibu’s roads, with radar guns displaying speeds above 80, 90 and even 100 miles per hour.
This is not news to Malibu’s canyon residents, whose roads are often host to car enthusiasts—many from more densely populated and built up areas of Los Angeles—taking vehicles out for a spin.
“The canyons are not a race track, please #SlowDown,” one post from Tuesday, April 28, paired with the image of a radar gun showing a speed of 92 miles per hour, said. “Not only for your safety, but for the safety of other vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians that share the roadway.”
On April 15, the account wrote, “We have increased our traffic enforcement in the canyons and along PCH,” displaying the image of a radar gun showing a vehicle clocked at 117 miles per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.