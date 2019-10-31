To mark the anniversary of the Woolsey Fire and honor Malibu’s recovery and resilience, the City of Malibu and community will host a gathering at Zuma Beach on Saturday, Nov. 9. The event will feature a performance from the Malibu High School Choir, Malibu’s Brandon Jenner and a poetry reading by Poet Laureate Ellen Reich, plus personal testimonials from community members and special giveaways for Malibu residents. Food and refreshments will be provided by Bob Morris’ Paradise Cove Beach Café.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on parking lot 8 between Morning View Drive and Guernsey Ave. For more information, visit the malibucity.org.
