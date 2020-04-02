Los Angeles County on Thursday announced five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Malibu. This was the first such announcement from the county, which previously declined to release Malibu-specific figures.
Malibu's cases make up a tiny fraction of the 4,045 laboratory-confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reported in Los Angeles County as of midday Thursday, April 2. As of that day, there were 78 confirmed deaths in Los Angeles County due to the viral disease.
Visit malibutimes.com/covid-19/news for the latest news and information on the viral outbreak.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
