Flags from Pepperdine’s annual 9/11 memorial flag exhibition will be displayed along the road leading up to City Hall for the 20th Annual Malibu Veterans Day public ceremony. This year’s ceremony will focus on “Honoring Heroes & Legends of WWII.”
The ceremony will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Malibu City Hall Civic Theatre, beginning promptly at 11 a.m. and running to about 12:30 p.m., followed by a reception from 12:30-2 p.m. Presented by The City of Malibu, Pepperdine University, HRL Laboratories and Malibu Navy League, local businesses, schools and organizations will be attending to honor those who have and are currently serving.
Navy Captain John Payne of the Malibu Navy League will serve as master of ceremonies and a local Boy Scout troop will conduct the flag salute.
Live performances include a dance routine by L.A. Swing Dance Posse and patriotic songs by Kathy Bee, Destiny Malibu, Yolanda Tolentino and local Malibu High and Middle School students. Free refreshments will be provided to all guests following the ceremony.
