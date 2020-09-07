The following incidents were reported between 8/19-8/22:
8/19
Key crime
A key left in the wheel well of a car parked at Topanga Canyon Beach was stolen and used to enter the car. More than $700 worth of technology was stolen.
8/21
Window smash
A window of a car parked on PCH across from Paradise Cove was smashed. No items were stolen, but the damages amounted to $300.
8/22
Home wrecker
An empty house listed for sale located at an undisclosed location on PCH was broken into. Damages to the property were between $25,000 and $40,000.
