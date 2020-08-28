Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff's deputies arrested a man and a woman wanted for murder in Volusia County, Fla., on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The pair are currently awaiting extradition back to Florida, according to LASD Sergeant Brandon Painter. Painter did not share the identities of the arrested, but Andrew Gant of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the two are Joshua Shelton, 28, and Juliana Rizzo, 24. The pair were wanted for the New Year’s Day killing of Justin Blauberg, 32, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
Deputies took a three-year-old girl who was also in the car into protective custody. The child was later transferred to the Department of Children and Family Services in California. Police did not charge Shelton nor Rizzo with child abduction, so it is likely that the child belongs to one of the arrested, according to Painter.
Deputies first encountered the pair while responding to a disturbance call around the 20300 block of PCH, according to a post on the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station's social media. Deputies learned two of the people involved in the disturbance had outstanding arrest warrants while they were investigating the incident.
Both Shelton and Rizzo have criminal histories in Volusia County, according to records pulled by the Daytona Beach News Journal. Their victim, Blauberg, was shot and found in a car that crashed into a parked car in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he later died.
