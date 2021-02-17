Romance looks a bit different in 2021, but even a virus can’t stop celebrations on the most romantic day of the year. Young Valentines made the most of the good weather with socially distanced picnics at Malibu Bluffs Park on Feb. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Photos: Love in the Time of Coronavirus
- Vaccine Competition Remains Fierce as Winter Surge Continues To Ease
- Council Continues To Meet About Feldman Complaints
- Small Fire Under Malibu Pier Restaurant Mars Valentine’s Day
- Malibu Senior Center Celebrates Valentine’s Day
- Malibu's Best Shot
- Reviews & More: High Hopes
- Malibu Seen: And the Nominees Are...
Most Popular
Articles
- Steve Jobs’ Widow Buys Third Paradise Cove Property
- Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Buy Home on Point Dume
- Crazypants, Injured Hawk That Stopped Freeway Traffic, Is OK
- 182 Short-Term Rental Permits and Counting
- Young Malibuites Take To the Pool
- Malibu Librarian Leads Contact Tracing Team
- Residents Complain of Pesky, Privacy-Invading Drones
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report Jan. 21–Jan. 31
- Photo: Osprey Can You See
- Teenager Killed After Car Crashes off PCH at Pt. Mugu
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.