Winds up to 15 to 20 mph are expected Thursday, Dec. 19. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph, following a partly cloudy night. A slight chance of rain is predicted on Sunday night and the following Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
To avoid property damage with wind, trim tree branches in cases of dead limbs that could bring down power lines or damage windows. When high winds are occurring, DirectEnergy recommends homeowners stay indoors and away from windows if possible.
While driving during high winds, reduce speed and leave plenty of room between other cars and be cautious for debris in the road. When high winds are predicted, bring pets and children indoors, secure loose items like lawn furniture and trash cans and secure large items with tie downs or sandbags.
