Malibu kids spent their school day in classrooms this week for the first time since local public schools closed their doors due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
Students at Malibu Elementary School spent their first day back on Monday, April 19, greeting teachers and friends in person, learning in classrooms, snacking outside, and playing on playground equipment. The schools are following state guidelines for safety including social distancing and mask wearing. Many students and parents in Malibu, which has one of the lowest infection rates in the county, have been eagerly awaiting the return to classrooms.
