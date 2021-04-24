The following incidents were reported between April 1-17:
4/1
Caught on camera
A vacant property was broken into on Newton Canyon Road. The victim received a notification on his phone from his motion sensor security camera of a break-in on his property. The suspect was seen stealing three-foot copper pipes which were located in the downstairs bathroom of the residence. The suspect was described as a white male, approximately six feet tall, wearing a blue bandana face covering, black shorts, shoes and gloves.
Disturbance call
A tire of a vehicle parked on PCH near Pena Road was slashed with a sharp object. The victim thought it may be connected to the report he filed on four females being loud, drinking and causing a disturbance in the area. The deputy did a license plate check and the vehicle the women were driving was a dark colored 2008 Mercedes SUV. The tire cover was estimated to cost $60 to replace.
BGCM break-in
A Nintendo Wii controller was stolen from the Boys and Girls Club of Malibu on Morning View Drive. There were no other damages made to the property.
4/2
Credit card caper
A vehicle was broken into on Nicholas Canyon Beach and multiple credit cards were stolen. The victim said an estimated $8,300 was spent at a Nordstrom in the Westfield Topanga Mall with his credit cards. The victim said he left the key fob lock box on the rear of the vehicle but the vehicle has a keyless entry feature, so it is able to open with the key close to the vehicle.
4/4
Bracelet break-in
A vehicle was broken into on Malibu Colony Road. The victim said the suspects entered with the key fob box that he left on the right rear wheel of the vehicle. An iPhone and a Cartier bracelet worth $2,200 were stolen. There were no damages made to the vehicle.
4/5
Makeup make-off
An estimated $1,094 worth of miscellaneous skincare and makeup products were stolen from the CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The suspects were seen exiting the store and entering a silver Chevy sedan. Security cameras were unable to read a license plate number.
Package pinched
A package containing a Dixon air purifier worth $549 was stolen from a property on Broad Beach Road. The victim received a confirmation email and photos that her items were shipped; however, she was unable to locate them on her property.
4/6
Construction crime
A construction site on Trancas Canyon Road was broken into and two generators were stolen. The chain to a fence protecting the property was cut with an unknown object. The generators were estimated to cost $4,000. During the time the report was taken, the deputies responded to another construction site burglary on Busch Drive, approximately one mile east to the incident.
Construction crime (x2)
Deputies responded to a burglary on Busch Drive and an estimated $14,205 worth of equipment was stolen from a storage bin. The employees noticed the lock was missing upon arrival the following day.
4/8
Shopping spree
A vehicle was broken into on Bonsall Drive and Zuma Canyon and multiple credit cards were stolen. The victim received multiple notifications of fraudulent charges made to her credit cards at a Walmart in Simi Valley. The charges were estimated around $1,240. The door cylinder lock on the victim’s vehicle was damaged.
4/10
Vehicle burglary
A vehicle parked on PCH was broken into and the window was shattered. A pair of Maui Jims prescription sunglasses worth $700 were missing from the center console. The victim said his vehicle had been broken into several times before. The window was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair.
4/12
Garage grift
A vehicle parked in a garage on Rey De Copas Lane was broken into and a gemstone worth $200 was stolen. The victim said the vehicle was parked in a garage and overheard the door open and close twice over night and thought it was a malfunction; she checked the area for anything suspicious but didn’t see anything out of place. Later the same morning, she realized the garage remote was missing from her vehicle as well as the piece of jewelry.
4/13
Double trouble
Two vehicles parked on Malibu Cove Colony were broken into and an iPhone, sunglasses and coin purse were stolen. The victim said her Tesla X was parked in front of her home and noticed the front passenger door was open. The victim said she lives in a gated community and always leaves her vehicle unlocked. She said she contacted Tesla and was informed that her vehicle was open at 12:23 p.m. The victim said her husband’s Porsche was also broken into and ransacked. The victim said there are security cameras but they were unable to be provided during the time the report was taken.
4/14
Missing keys
A pair of Jeep Wrangler keys were stolen on Surfrider Beach. The victim said she went surfing and left her belongings on the beach and, upon return two hours later, the keys were missing from her sweater. She was unsure if someone stole the keys or they fell out of her sweater walking to her vehicle.
4/17
Vehicle vandalized
A vehicle parked in a secluded area on Cross Creek Road was vandalized. The victim said the vehicle was scratched on both sides including the metal area. There were no witnesses or cameras available for evidence. The damage was estimated to cost $20,000 to repair.
