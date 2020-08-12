Eight Malibu residents think they have what it takes to lead the city as representatives on Malibu City Council. As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 11, six of those candidates were qualified to appear on the November ballot; another three submitted paperwork and signatures and were still awaiting final approval, according to Malibu City Clerk Heather Glaser.
The eight hopefuls—including one incumbent—are jockeying for three available seats in the upcoming election. While Council Member Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner and Mayor Pro Tem Skylar Peak are set to be termed-out come December, Council Member Rick Mullen has decided to run to hold onto his seat for a second term.
The qualified council candidates are:
Paul Grisanti, 67, real estate broker/columnist
Rick Mullen, fire captain
Bruce Lee Silverstein, 59, attorney
Lance Simmens, 67, author, public servant
Doug Stewart, businessman
Mark Wetton, 60, consultant
Andy Lyon, 57, residential realtor
Steve Uhring
The nomination period ended on Friday, Aug. 7 at 4:30 p.m. This is the finalized list of candidates.
