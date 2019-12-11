The California Coastal Commission’s December 2019 meeting is scheduled to take place at King Gillette Ranch this week and will feature a presentation about the potential effects of sea level rise on the California coast, in addition to a “field trip” visiting two local state-owned properties.
The meeting, which stretches over three days, begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and runs through the day on Friday, Dec. 13.
The agenda item concerning sea level rise is No. 6 on the Friday morning agenda: “Presentation on sea level rise vulnerability in the Los Angeles County area as well as information about communicating sea level rise impacts and considering the potential need to relocate development in the future to address increased hazards.”
Also on Friday morning, the Coastal Commission will take a tour of Malibu Bluffs Park and Topanga Ranch Motel (part of Topanga State Park). Because of the reversal of the park swap, Malibu Bluffs Park is once again state-owned land, with Charmlee Wilderness Park again under the purview of the City of Malibu.
According to the commission agenda, “The public is invited to attend by following the commission vehicle(s) in private vehicles and joining the commission at designated stops”—the tour is expected to begin “after adjournment of the public hearing, between approximately 10:30-11 a.m.”
The commission will not meet in January; its next meetings are scheduled for Feb. 12-14, 2020, in Long Beach and March 11-13, 2020, in Santa Cruz.
