The following incidents were reported between May 8 - June 22:
5/8
Wallet theft
A wallet containing $600 was stolen from a home in Malibu. The victim said he believed the suspect was a repairman who was conducting repairs in his home. The victim described the suspect as a white male, in his 50s, approximately 5-foot-8 and around 180 pounds. There were no security cameras available in the victim’s home for evidence.
6/9
Package picked
An Amazon package was stolen from a property in Malibu. The victim received a notification of the package being delivered; however, was unable to locate it. The victim was unable to record footage of the suspect despite having a camera system.
Smash and grab
A vehicle parked in a lot outside a restaurant at PCH and Las Flores was broken into and two pairs of headphones worth $300 were stolen from the passenger-side seat. There were no cameras available for evidence. The damaged window was estimated to cost $300 to repair.
6/12
Hidden key
A vehicle parked south of Leo Carrillo State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim placed the key fob on the front wheel of the passenger side and, upon return, the key was stolen and his wallet was missing from the center console. The victim received a notification from his bank stating an unauthorized purchase of $4,483 in Beverly Hills. The key fob was estimated to cost $500 to replace.
6/18
Beach burglary
A vehicle parked on Topanga State Beach was broken into and a wallet and $500 in cash was stolen. The victim said the keyhole on the driver’s-side door of the vehicle was damaged and said it was estimated to cost $300 to repair. The victim received a notification of a purchase of $2,695 at a Best Buy in Culver City.
6/20
Cash and dash
A women’s wallet containing $20 was stolen from a vehicle parked at Zuma Beach. The victim left her wallet underneath the driver seat in an attempt to hide it and, upon return, her wallet was missing. The victim was unsure if she locked her vehicle prior to leaving it unattended. There were no damages made to the vehicle.
6/21
Left unattended
An Apple laptop estimated to cost $1,200 was stolen on Civic Center Way. The victim left his belongings unattended and, upon return, his backpack and laptop were stolen. The victim said his laptop was tracked nearby Cross Creek Road but the victim was unable to locate it. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The victim’s geometry textbook and designer sweater were also stolen.
Missing keys
A vehicle was broken into and ransacked near Malibu Lagoon State Beach. The victim said they placed the key fob underneath the vehicle’s fender and went surfing. The victim said they visit the beach often and said this was the first time they were broken into. The key fob was estimated to cost $250 to replace.
6/22
Hidden key
A wallet, keys and iPhone were stolen from a vehicle near Nicholas Canyon State Beach. The victim left the key fob inside a magnetized plastic key box underneath his vehicle and, upon return, his vehicle was unlocked and ransacked. The victim’s cell phone was stolen from underneath the trunk mat. There were no damages made to the vehicle. The value of the stolen items were estimated to be $935. The key fob was estimated to cost $350 to replace.
