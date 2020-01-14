Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, 33, who owned two adjacent homes on a Point Dume oceanfront blufftop, recently sold one to his neighbor, Jeff Yabuki. Yabuki, the longtime CEO of Fiserv who lives three doors down, paid $11.8 million for the Birdview Avenue home in an off-market deal. White had purchased the property six years ago from “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss, according to Variety, and leased it out over the past few summers.
White’s achievements include winning three Olympic gold medals in snowboarding the men’s halfpipe event in the Winter Olympics of 2006, 2010 and 2018. He also holds a record 15 X-Games gold medals and 10 ESPY Awards. The athlete, nicknamed “The Flying Tomato” because of his trademark red hair, has made a fortune from sponsorship deals with Target, Red Bull, Oakley and American Express, among others.
He’s been a good citizen in Malibu, and in October 2017 reportedly donated a mini-ramp (for skateboarders) to the Malibu Boys & Girls Club. He wrote on Facebook: “So happy to have been able to donate this mini ramp to Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. Can’t wait to get back home and have a session with these groms!” (a grom is a kid who’s passionate about surfing or skateboarding and just starting out).
Shaun joined his hometown Boys & Girls Club in Carlsbad when he was eight, is now in the organization’s alumni hall of fame and still participates in fundraising events for Boys & Girls Clubs around the country.
He’s become an expert at buying and flipping properties, and owns a portfolio of real estate across the country, including Park City, Utah; Manhattan; Carlsbad; and the Hollywood Hills.
