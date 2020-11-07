With the news on Saturday morning that Democratic candidate Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 Presidential Election, Malibu representatives including LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, U.S. Representative Ted Lieu and California Governor Gavin Newsom released statements in support of former vice president Biden, now president-elect, and U.S. Senator for California Kamala Harris, now vice president-elect. Kuehl, Lieu and Newsom are all members of the Democratic Party.
"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were the choice of a record number of American voters—and an overwhelming majority of Californians," the governor's message stated. As of last count on Saturday morning, Nov. 7, the Biden-Harris ticket had earned 8,969,107 California votes, to the Republican Trump-Pence ticket's 4,630,099, according to the Associated Press.
Newsom went on to extol the virtues of both Biden and Harris, particularly noting Harris' achievements as the first woman and first person of color vice president, calling her a "favorite daughter of California."
"Kamala is, after all, a walking, whip-smart embodiment of the California Dream," the governor said in the statement. "She’s tough, she’s passionate, she’s persistent and she’s devoted a lifetime to the highest American ideal of justice for all. Today, her ceiling-shattering accomplishment will put wings on the aspirations and imaginations of young women and people of color all across this country and around the world."
Lieu and Kuehl also focused on what was to come in the next weeks and months as a political transition takes place.
"It may feel like we are more divided than ever after a challenging election season compounded by an ongoing pandemic, but we saw unprecedented participation in this election, and it is that passion and commitment to civic duty that will carry our country forward," Lieu's said in remarks provided by his office. "Similarly, a peaceful transition of power is the hallmark of a healthy democracy. I look forward to seeing that process carried out in accordance with our proud American tradition."
"There will still be recounts and with them, some anxiety, but in the midst of dark, troubling times, this is definitely a glimmer of hope that we can return to decency, respect and compassion, both in the policy and in the character of this great nation," Kuehl wrote. "We must continue, of course, to come to grips with the fact that this country has bigger problems than simply who serves as president. The past four years has unmasked a simmering undercurrent of racism, xenophobia, sexism, and widespread disinformation, all issues to struggle with no matter who sits in the Oval Office.
"But you have power," Kuehl continued. "We all do. We can stay informed, get involved in our communities, and do our very best to brighten the corner where we are. We can fight each and every day for the policies and principles we believe in, and build a brighter future for the United States of America."
As of 12:10 p.m. Saturday, Trump had indicated he was not conceding the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.