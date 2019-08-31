Safety on Pacific Coast Highway was cited as the No. 1 concern when it came to the ban of “shared on-demand personal mobility devices,” otherwise known as shared electric scooters or “e-scooters.”
Companies such as Bird and Lime—followed by Lyft, Uber, Bolt and a slew of other startups—have brought e-scooters to major cities across the country, where users can download phone apps to access them at the push of a button. But Malibu’s road infrastructure makes the city too dangerous for the scooters, according to a city staff report.
“State law prohibits the operation of an electric scooter on a highway with a speed limit of more than 25 miles per hour unless the scooter is operated within a Class II bike lane,” the staff report explained. “A Class II bike lane provides a solid striped lane specifically for one-way bike travel on a street or highway. Most of Malibu has Class III bike lanes, which provide a shared space for bicycles and vehicles. A Class III bike lane does not provide as much separation between bicycles and vehicles as a Class II bike lane does. As such, electric scooters are illegal along PCH in Malibu.”
The resolution passed in a unanimous, 5-0, vote, and will next come before council for a final reading and adoption during the Monday, Sept. 9, council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.