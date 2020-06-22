Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station spokespeople reported deputies responded to a felony domestic violence call in the city of Malibu on June 4. The suspect fled the scene, but deputies caught up with him at the intersection of the Ventura (101) Freeway and Westlake Boulevard, where they conducted a felony traffic stop. The suspect was arrested and booked at the station.
Sheriff’s officials posted on social media that, with the Safer at Home order still in effect, “Our homes need to be our safe haven. If home is not a safe place for you, help is available, you are not alone.
“Domestic violence is a cycle of violence. It may start out infrequently, but in time, the frequency and intensity will escalate,” the post continued. “Every human heart can admit what love is—and is not. Love is not abuse. Domestic violence is never acceptable in any relationship.”
Those experiencing domestic violence should not be afraid to seek help.
“If you find yourself in a domestic violence situation, call 9-1-1 and be sure to state the location,” officials wrote. “If that’s all you can get out, help will be on the way. If you have access to your phone but can’t talk, text 9-1-1 and give the location.”
The Los Angeles County Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1.800.978.3600.
More resources are available by clicking here.
