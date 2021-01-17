One person has died in a house fire that sparked a brush fire in the Malibu Hills.
The LA County Fire Department was alerted to a brush fire at the 2000 block of Rambla Pacifico at 3:33 a.m. Sunday morning. The blaze apparently spread from a house on Mansie Lane just yards away from Los Angeles County Fire Camp 8, located right outside Malibu city limits in the unincorporated area of the 90265 zip code.
Ground crews and a water dropping helicopter were able to knock down the fire in windy conditions limiting the destruction to just under four acres.
Dr. Lisa Newell of Malibu Coast Animal Hospital was on the scene quickly.
“I received a call from a girl friend who owns One Gun Ranch. They called panicking from out of town," Newell told The Malibu Times. "They couldn’t get through to emergency services. We have 80 animals on the ranch, so my husband and others have been here to try to evacuate the animals if necessary.”
The City of Malibu also sent notices to “prepare for potential evacuations."
By 5:30 a.m., flames were knocked down, but residents were asked to stay “vigilant.” While crews were mopping up the scene they discovered one person deceased inside the home, multiple sources confirmed. Two others were taken to a hospital.
