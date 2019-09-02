Devin Dimattia, proud owner of this year’s Malibu Times Best Dog of Summer, Luna, smiles as she shows off Luna’s hard-earned prizes, which Dimattia picked up at the Malibu Times office earlier this week. Her winnings include: a $50 gift card for Pacific Coast Pets, a free car wash (up to $25 in value) from Eco Auto Spa, free boarding night and a free bath at Malibu Dog Hotel, a free grooming visit with Malibu Grooming Co. and passes to “A Science Tail!” exhibit at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Hiker Dies in Malibu Monday
- Blog: You're Not Going to Believe It
- Updated: Eight Confirmed Dead in Boat Fire off Santa Cruz Island
- Dog of Summer Prizes Awarded
- Photos: Saturday Night, Casa Escobar
- Temporary Malibu Skate Park Set to Open by Spring 2020
- Tabletop Exercise Tests Emergency Plan Among Local Agencies
- Ban on Shared Electric Scooters Approved by Council
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Sweetwater Fire 95 Percent Contained
- Suspect in Custody After Attempted Bank Robbery in Malibu Wednesday
- Chili Cook-Off Planned for Labor Day Weekend
- Reese Witherspoon Drops $6.2 Million on Malibu Home
- Threat of Shooter in Topanga Causes Panic—What Can Malibu Do To Prepare?
- Updated: Eight Confirmed Dead in Boat Fire off Santa Cruz Island
- Rick Mullen Accuses City of Being an 'Agent for the MRCA'
- LASD Planning Increased Security at 2019 Malibu Chili Cook-Off
- 2019 Best Dog of Summer Crowned
- KBUU Newswire - Day 292 - the Wednesday Headlines - City Doing MRCA's Dirty Work - Rental Scooters Banned In Bu - View Preservations Frozen - Malibu Farm Leaps From Bu Pier To Manhattan
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.