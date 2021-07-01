A 32-year-old suspect in a four-vehicle hit-and-run collision on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was arrested on Sunday, June 27, according to a report shared by LA County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Tuyet Alcala.
The mulit-car collision occurred at PCH and Rambla Vista around 11 a.m. on Sunday, when a car driven by the suspect “collided with two other occupied vehicles, causing one of those vehicles to collide into a fourth vehicle.” The suspect then “exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot,” after which he was located by sheriff’s deputies and detained about a half-mile from the scene. One victim of the crash was airlifted due to possible head trauma and the suspect was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, Alcala’s report stated.
