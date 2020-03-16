All Los Angeles County Animal Care Centers will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 16, due to caution and concern in light of COVID-19.
A statement released by the LA County Department of Animal Care and Control outlined a number of changes. However, it stated: “Animal control officers will continue to respond to animal welfare and public safety calls.”
Pet adoptions will occur on an appointment basis. Malibu residents can call the Agoura center at 818.991.0071.
Anyone looking to renew their pet licenses may do so via mail or online at animalcare.lacounty.gov/licensing. Owners will be given a 30-day grace period for late license submittals.
“If at all possible, pet owners who wish to surrender their pets are asked to delay surrendering them at this time,” another release dated March 14 stated, later adding: “Additionally, those who wish to surrender stray, healthy cats are asked to release them where they were trapped and bring them in after the public health recommendation for social distancing is removed.”
Sick or injured cats may be brought in by appointment.
People who have lost or found pets are asked to download the Shadow mobile app (accessible through the department’s website), and foster them temporarily if possible.
The department also asks the public to not call in with less urgent issues “until further notice.”
