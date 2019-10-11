The City of Malibu was offering free respiratory masks to residents on Friday due to air quality concerns. The masks were available at Malibu City Hall and Malibu Bluffs Park beginning Friday morning, Oct. 11.
"LA County reports very unhealthy air quality levels (257 AQI) for the Northwest Coastal L.A. County area, including Malibu, meaning all people may experience serious health effects," according to a brief published on the Malibu City website.
Air quality concerns were due to the 4,700-acre Saddleridge Fire burning in the Porter Ranch area of the San Fernando Valley.
