The youngest members of Malibu’s community have put on an art show.
According to a city statement, “the Community Services Department received over 140 submissions from local art students and instructors for the exhibit.”
All of those can be viewed on the city’s Student Art Exhibit web page, malibucity.org/879/2021-Virtual-Student-Art-Exhibit. The show will run until Feb. 28.
