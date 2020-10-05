The Civic Center Way improvement project to widen and straighten the roadway while adding walking paths and a bike lane from Malibu Canyon Road to Stuart Ranch Road/Webb Way is now underway. A portion of Civic Center Way between Vista Pacifica and 23901 Civic Center Way will be temporarily closed through December, weather permitting. Work hours will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with some work scheduled on Saturdays. Emergency vehicles will be granted access. No work will be conducted during red flag warnings.
Construction Begins on Civic Center Way Improvement Project
Emily Sawicki
