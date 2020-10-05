The Civic Center Way improvement project to widen and straighten the roadway while adding walking paths and a bike lane from Malibu Canyon Road to Stuart Ranch Road/Webb Way is now underway. A portion of Civic Center Way between Vista Pacifica and 23901 Civic Center Way will be temporarily closed through December, weather permitting. Work hours will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with some work scheduled on Saturdays. Emergency vehicles will be granted access. No work will be conducted during red flag warnings.

