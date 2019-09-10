Malibu Presbyterian Church, which was founded in Malibu 70 years ago in 1949, has officially changed its name to Malibu Pacific Church, after members of the congregation voted to approve the change.
Malibu Pacific Church Pastor Greg Hughes shared the news in a letter to the church community that was sent to The Malibu Times. In it, Hughes shared, “We’ve come a long way since our founding in 1949 when our church met in the old Malibu Courthouse.
“At that time, our Sunday School classes met in the jail cells (talk about a captive audience),” he continued. “I am looking forward to this new chapter in MPC history.”
In an earlier message, Hughes described the church leadership’s “desire to move boldly into the future” with the change, which was first considered in March.
