The race to succeed Sheila Kuehl in 2022 is on—and three hopefuls have already thrown their hats in the ring.
Prospective candidates include eight-year Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin, West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath and California Assemblymember Richard Bloom—who represents Malibu in Sacramento. Malibu’s state senator Henry Stern is also considering a run, making for a potentially packed ballot.
Taking up Kuehl’s helm is no small task.
“Los Angeles County’s Third Supervisorial District encompasses 431 square miles, stretching from the ocean to Los Feliz, and from Venice up to San Fernando. With nearly two million residents, the LA County Board of Supervisors Third District has a population larger than 14 states and Washington D.C.” according to Kuehl’s site. Kuehl is one of five supervisors; each of the other four also represents two million apiece. The supervisorial spots have been described as some of the most powerful political positions in the state and even the country.
“Galperin was an upset winner of the Controller’s seat in 2013, making him essentially the fiscal watchdog for Los Angeles residents,” according to Los Angeles Magazine. But he does not have Kuehl’s endorsement.
That honor goes to Horvath who, according to her campaign site, “is widely known for her work advancing the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people, as well as creating age-friendly, sustainable communities.”
Like Horvath, Bloom also has mayoral experience, serving as mayor of Santa Monica three times before he headed to Sacramento in 2012. The assemblymember “considers his top priorities ... climate change, environmental protection, congestion relief with a focus on public transit, bike, and pedestrian investment, and sub-regional connectivity job creation with a particular focus on the green economy, affordable housing, and homelessness.”
The primary election takes place on June 7, 2022. If no one scores more than 50 percent of the vote, there will be a November runoff.
