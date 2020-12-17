Ginger Sawicki

Malibu Times office dog Ginger Sawicki sits down for her shift proofreading a week’s paper—from the comfort of her home office.

 Emily Sawicki / TMT

The Malibu Times’ office on Las Flores Canyon Road will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, in celebration of the Christmas holiday. Advertisements for the Thursday, Dec. 31, newspaper will be due on Monday, Dec. 28. The office closure will not affect deadlines for obituary submissions, news tips, People items, calendar events or sports briefs. The office can be reached at 3864 Las Flores Canyon Road, Malibu, CA 90265 or by calling 310.456.5507 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.