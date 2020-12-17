The Malibu Times’ office on Las Flores Canyon Road will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, in celebration of the Christmas holiday. Advertisements for the Thursday, Dec. 31, newspaper will be due on Monday, Dec. 28. The office closure will not affect deadlines for obituary submissions, news tips, People items, calendar events or sports briefs. The office can be reached at 3864 Las Flores Canyon Road, Malibu, CA 90265 or by calling 310.456.5507 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Malibu Times Office To Close Early for Christmas Holiday
Emily Sawicki
