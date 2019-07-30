6/21
Tool theft
Deputies responded to a grand theft report call on Pacific Coast Highway. Tools valued at $1,900 were taken from a construction site. The victim said staff left tools overnight and noticed they were missing. Video footage was provided to the police with the suspect entering the room and walking out with two tool belts over their right shoulder.
6/23
Missing jewel
Deputies responded to a theft call regarding a victim who lost her earring at a restaurant in Malibu. The victim said she lost an earring and called the restaurant the following day and they located her earring; however, when she returned to the restaurant, the employees were unable to locate it. The manager of the restaurant said there are no cameras inside. The victim filed the report a week later.
Burglary
Deputies responded to a burglary on Pacific Coast Highway. Five thousand dollars’ worth of camera equipment was stolen from a vehicle parked on a driveway.
6/24
Grand theft
An estimated $161,700 worth of designer dresses, women’s fur coats and high-priced champagne was stolen from a home that was damaged by the Woolsey Fire.
6/25
Business burglary
Deputies responded to a burglary report call from an employee at a pizza restaurant on Pacific Coast Highway. An employee told deputies that burglars broke the glass door and stole an envelope containing $1,900 that was located inside the register. The video surveillance showed three unknown suspects exited the business and drove away in a red sedan.
6/29
Dine and dash
Various expensive items including a Louis Vuitton purse, Gucci wrist wallet, Chanel prescription glasses, Tiffany jewelry and an Apple iPhone were stolen from a customer while dining at a restaurant in Malibu. The items were valued at about $5,350. The incident was reported to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.
The following incidents were reported between 6.30 - 7.6:
6/30
Bummer summer
Deputies responded to a theft report call on Dan Blocker Beach. The victim said he fell asleep on the beach and when he woke up his black duffel bag was missing. He said he placed his bag next to him and said there were no witnesses when he noticed it was gone. The responding deputy recommended the victim notify his credit bureaus to prevent possible identity theft.
Trash can dash
Deputies responded to a petty theft report call at Pacific Coast Highway. The victim reported her trash cans were stolen from her driveway. She contacted the Waste Management to replace her trash cans.
Art theft
Deputies responded to a grand theft call in Bluewater Road in Malibu. The victim arrived to his property and noticed his sculpture was stolen from its cement foundation. He stated the sculpture was light enough that two people could have lifted it. The victim said he purchased the sculpture from a then-unknown artist for $20,000 and said the artist is more well known and it is now valued at $400,000. The victim does not know who stole the sculpture, but he believes it could be people stealing scrap metal due to the recent wildfires. His property is vacant because it was burned down in the recent wildfires so he has no surveillance footage to provide the deputies.
7/3
Computer theft
Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary at Malibu Lagoon State Beach. An orange Tory Burch designer sunglasses case and a pair of gold in color sunglasses were stolen from the center console of a vehicle. A black leather Targus laptop case and a black Targus laptop case and black Lenovo Yoga laptop were stolen from the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.
Restaurant theft
Deputies responded to a petty theft at a restaurant on Pacific Coast Highway. The victim was having dinner with her family in the outdoor patio and when the group decided to move inside the restaurant she realized she forgot to bring her bag. By the time she realized it, her bag was already gone. The victim contacted management and asked if anyone had turned her purse and they told her it was not turned in. Inside it were sunglasses, an envelope containing $500 and miscellaneous credit cards. A deputy spoke with the manager about cameras but there was no surveillance outside the restaurant. The victim called to cancel her credit cards and the deputy advised her to set up fraud alerts on all her accounts.
Cafe theft
Deputies responded to a burglary report call service at a cafe on Cross Creek Road. An employee said when he got to work he saw the front window of the cafe has been smashed. Deputies arrived on the scene and asked if the register is always left open and empty at night and the employee said yes, to show there is no money inside after closing. The deputy was unable to access surveillance at the time of the report.
7/6
Shattered glass
Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary on Pacific Coast Highway. A passenger window had been shattered and a purse had been taken. The victim said she had $100 headphones, $80 phone charger and $200 in her “MK” purse worth $180. The victim said she didn’t see any witnesses or cameras around her vehicle.
