The City of Malibu’s annual Christmas tree recycling is available for free beginning Dec. 26 and running through Jan. 12.
The lot, where residents can drop off trees that have had water containers, ornaments, tinsel, metal tree stands and lights removed, is open from 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until Jan. 12 (lot closes at 11 a.m. Dec. 31). The tree drop-off is located at 23575 Civic Center Way—the Chili Cook-Off lot.
Residents who have given or received gifts packed in polystyrene foam—better known as styrofoam—have the opportunity to recycle the packing material into surfboards, with a collection going on from Dec. 26-Jan. 12.
Polystyrene packing material is accepted for drop-off at Malibu City Hall’s upper parking lot as part of “Waste to Waves.” No food containers or packing peanuts will be accepted. Drop off foam in the bin behind City Hall, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.