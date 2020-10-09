According to The Independent, Sodsai Dalzell, the woman who allegedly tried to kidnap Joe Montana’s sleeping granddaughter last weekend from his Malibu home “had no idea why she did it,” her lawyer claimed.
“Miss Dalzell is extremely apologetic and is very well concerned about the well-being of the family,” Dalzell’s lawyer Ayinde Jones said after the hearing, The Independent reported. “She understands the harm that this has caused the family, friends and also fans of the Montana family. So our heart goes out to them.” Jones further said his defense would focus on making sure Dalzell “gets the help she may need.”
Dalzell, 39, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of burglary and kidnapping; she faces eight years in prison.
Montana, an NFL legend and Hall of Famer, tweeted after the ordeal: “Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”
