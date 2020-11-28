Leah, a 22-year-old medium-sized female quarter horse, is currently available for adoption from the LA County Agoura Animal Care Center in Agoura Hills.
LA County Animal Care and Control officials write that Leah was “Very much loved by her previous owner, who unfortunately passed away.”
“She is an absolute sweetheart and loves humans!” they continued. “She’s had a great life and was once a very nice riding horse. During the Woolsey Fire, she was evacuated to the Ojai shelter, where they noticed she had a lot of lameness. Leah was diagnosed with arthritis and can no longer be ridden.” But, they say, “She is incredibly easy to handle, loves to be taken on walks and loves to be groomed.”
To meet Leah, please email agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov and be sure to include your contact number. Because of COVID-19, all county animal care locations currently require appointments to see an animal available for adoption.
