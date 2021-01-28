Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, the site of a deadly mass shooting in 2018, will likely be demolished next month, according to recent reports.
The demolition is at the request of the site’s owners, whom the City of Thousand Oaks said no longer wish to maintain the building, which has stood for nearly 50 years.
“Once this building is gone, it will be painful for our community—not only for the Borderline families and survivors, but for the community at large,” Thousand Oaks Mayor Claudia Bill-de la Peña told the LA Times.
Borderline, a popular Country Western themed bar and dance hall, was attacked in November of 2018 in a mass shooting that left 12 people dead, including Pepperdine student Alaina Housley, plus the shooter.
The LA Times reported that the ownership group was “working with family and friends of the shooting victims to ensure that the ... memorial items at the site are picked up before demolition begins” in mid to late February.
Bill-de la Peña also said Thousand Oaks was considering creating a memorial on or near the site.
There is already a memorial garden in nearby Conejo Creek North Park, which was dedicated on the one-year anniversary of the shooting.
