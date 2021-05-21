A Hispanic male in his 20s died of a gunshot wound in Malibu on Friday, prompting a homicide investigation from the LA County Sheriff's Department.
The identity of the victim had not yet been released.
According to information shared by the LASD, deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station responded to a "shots heard call" on Friday afternoon, May 21, at about 4:25 p.m. The deputies discovered the victim "seated in his vehicle suffering with at least one gun shot wound to the upper torso." He was pronounced dead on scene.
The vehicle was parked along the 27500 block of Pacific Coast Highway, west of Geoffrey's Restaurant near Escondido Beach.
LASD statements reported there was no known motive for the shooting and no further information was available. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing; homicide detectives asked that anyone with information contact the LASD Homicide Bureau by calling 323.890.5500.
Anyone who would rather provide information anonymously may call LASD Crime Stoppers at 800.222.8477. There is also an anonymous P3 Tips mobile app and a website: lacrimestoppers.org.
