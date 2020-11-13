Christi Hogin, who began serving as Malibu's city attorney in 1990, has announced she will be retiring in December following the installation of the new city council.
Hogin began working for the city in the midst of Malibu's incorporation, in August 1990. She resigned from office in 1999, only to be re-hired as interim city manager in 2000. In 2001, she resumed her role as city attorney.
She will be stepping down effective Dec. 15, 2020, according to a letter she delivered to the city on Friday, Nov. 13. Hogin currently works for the law firm Best Best & Krieger, which remains contracted with the City of Malibu to provide city attorney services.
"I thank you for an extraordinary and professionally satisfying experience," Hogin wrote in her letter, according to information shared by a spokesperson for the City of Malibu. "The birth of my first grandson has brought me a whole new priority and I choose now to rearrange my life to spend every moment I can with him. I am confident that I leave the city in good hands with Trevor Rusin and the team at Best Best & Krieger. And, of course, I won't be far away. My best wishes to the new city council and may the joy and strength of community always find a home in Malibu.”
Hogin's departure was announced before the final results of the 2020 Malibu City Council election were certified; however, the top vote-getter appeared to be Bruce Lee Silverstein who, among other issues, campaigned on a platform of removing Hogin and City Manager Reva Feldman from office.
Silverstein would have needed to rally a 3-2 majority on council in order to remove the two longstanding city employees.
This is a breaking news brief. Look for a longer story in the print edition of The Malibu Times.
