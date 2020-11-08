Malibu, CA (90265)

Today

Windy with rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 43F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 43F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.