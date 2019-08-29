Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station responded to an attempted bank robbery in Malibu on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The attempted robbery took place at the Wells Fargo bank in the Malibu Country Mart Shopping Center.
An emergency call reporting the robbery in progress came in a little before 4 p.m., according to information shared by the watch commander at the sheriff's station on Wednesday afternoon.
By 4:45 p.m., law enforcement officers had detained one suspect at the bank. There were no reports of shots fired in the attempted robbery or sheriff's response, according to witnesses.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.