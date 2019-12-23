Variety reported that “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” creator Anthony Zuiker sold his Malibu home to NBA star and bachelor Chandler Parsons for $9.25 million. The property is described as a “Zen-modern estate” above Escondido Beach with 5,500 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gym, tennis court and guesthouse on 1.5 acres.
Parsons, 31, was traded last summer from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Atlanta Hawks with a $25 million contract. His first real estate purchase in the LA area was a nearly 12,000-square-foot mansion in the Stone Canyon area of Bel Air in 2017, which he sold for a profit earlier this year.
Zuiker, 51, who produced all four editions of the CSI franchise, had owned the property sold to Parsons since 2012. He, in turn, bought a completely renovated multi-story ocean front home in Malibu from another 31-year old NBA star—Kevin Durant—for $12.15 million.
The property purchased by Parsons was listed by Malibu realtor Chris Cortazzo of Compass, and Parsons was represented by Jamison Malone of The Agency.
