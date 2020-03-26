The Malibu Times would like to hear from students in grades K-12 about their remote learning experience thus far.
We also recognize that not all families have completely recovered from the 2018 Woolsey Fire. If you are still displaced, we want to know how the coronavirus affects your (or your kids’) ability to learn.
Students, parents/guardians and educators involved in grades kindergarten through 12th grade can email shivani@malibutimes.com.
