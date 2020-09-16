Local Malibu photographer Eric Myer led a protest of around 10 people on Saturday, Sept. 5, during which participants waved posters that Myer had created depicting Black Americans who had been killed by police. The protest, which involved waiving the posters at passing traffic, took place near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Webb Way.
Some of those depicted on the posters included Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT and aspiring nurse whose March 2020 death in her own home at the hands of police triggered national outcry earlier this summer, and Mitrice Richardson, a 24-year-old dancer and executive assistant who disappeared in the Malibu area in 2009 after being released from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station with no cell phone or wallet after nightfall.
Myer originally displayed the posters on the chain link fence by the chili cook-off site on Friday, Sept. 4, but they were taken down within an hour by city officials who said city laws prevented any type of signage from being posted on city property, including the chili cook-off lot which was purchased by the city last year. Myer was told he may stand and protest instead, which led him to gather a small crew for his Saturday demonstration.
Myer is an award-winning commercial photographer who has worked for companies such as Apple, Coca-Cola and Disney, according to his personal website. He is perhaps best known in Malibu for his photo essay “Malibu After,” which documented the effects of the Woolsey Fire by photographing Malibu residents standing among the remains of their burned-down homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.