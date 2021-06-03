California Governor Gavin Newsom last week announced a $116.5-million vaccine incentive program—the biggest in the nation—for all Californians, as the state prepares to reopen the economy on June 15.
Californians who have received the vaccine are already entered for cash prizes. Those who haven’t been vaccinated yet should get vaccinated as soon as possible in order to be automatically entered for a chance to receive a $50 gift card or some big cash prizes.
Ten winners will be selected on June 15 to win cash prizes of $1.5 million each, totaling $15 million.
Thirty winners will be selected to win a $50,000 cash prize each, with 15 winners selected on Friday, June 4, and 15 more winners selected on Friday, June 11—totaling another $1.5 million in cash prizes.
Californians with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine 12 years of age and older will be eligible to win. (If someone under 18 wins, the cash will be put in a savings account for them until they turn 18.)
Beginning May 27 (last week), the first 2 million people who begin and then complete their COVID-19 vaccination will automatically be eligible for a $50 virtual prepaid card (which can be spent online or in-store where major debit cards are accepted, or added to a mobile wallet), or a $50 grocery gift card for Kroger (Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Foods Co.) or Albertsons (Safeway, Vons, Albertsons, Pavilions, Andronico’s), while supplies last.
Those interested in receiving a vaccine should visit myturn.ca.gov or call the CA COVID-19 Hotline at 1.833.422.4255 to find the closest vaccination site—many allow walk-ins without appointments and it is not necessary to book online to be eligible for prizes. Getting vaccinated at any site in California that reports to the statewide vaccination registry (CAIR), including in-home vaccination services, still counts.
Exclusions apply; for more information, go to covid19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win
