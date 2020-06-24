Update, 2:30 p.m.: Los Angeles County on Wednesday reported four sites had availability open for next-day novel coronavirus testing appointments:
• Crenshaw Christian Center: 7901 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, 90044
• Dodger Stadium: 1101 Scott Avenue, Los Angeles, 90012
• Lincoln Park: 3501 Valley Boulevard., Los Angeles, 90095
• West Valley - Warner Center: 6097 Canoga Avenue, Woodland Hills, 91367
Registration is available by clicking here.
The announcement came one day after county officials announced there were no appointments available to test for the virus across LA County through the remainder of the week.
After several weeks of steady infection numbers, this week Malibu recorded seven new novel coronavirus infections among residents since last Tuesday, June 16, bringing the total tally of residents who are or who have been infected with the disease to 48 by June 23. Six of those were counted on Sunday alone.
The relative jump in numbers in Malibu—13 cases in the past two weeks—reflects an increase in numbers countywide.
Data compiled by the LA Times stated that, “Over the past two weeks, Los Angeles County has recorded 21,318 new cases, failing one of the governor’s performance metrics. In that time, it has reported 481 deaths.”
“As of June 21, approximately 978,915 people in Los Angeles County have been tested for COVID-19,” county information stated. “Eight percent of those who have been tested have tested positive for COVID-19.”
As of Tuesday evening, June 23, the City of Malibu reported demand for testing, which is offered free of charge to LA County residents, has surpassed availability.
“There are currently no appointments available this week at Los Angeles City/County run sites as well as state run testing sites,” the alert, originally from the County of Los Angeles, stated.
“The county encourages people to call their primary care provider if they have symptoms of COVID-19. If you do not have insurance and need help connecting with a healthcare provider, call 211. Whenever possible, the county recommends that people should receive testing in consultation with their personal provider to ensure ongoing continuity of care and optimal follow-up.”
