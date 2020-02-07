Nominations are now being solicited for the annual Malibu Times Citizens of the Year Dolphin Awards.
The Dolphin Award is presented to local individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to improving one or more aspects of Malibu’s community life.
The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15.
Dolphins are a very diverse group. Some Dolphins have accumulated many years of achievement; others may have only recently found an important way to serve the community. Some have been involved in multiple activities; others have focused on one or two. Some are business professionals, politicians or educators, while still others are retirees, retailers, restaurateurs, homemakers or students. Their interests are as diverse as they are and range from environmental protection to wildlife rescue to education, literacy, the arts, health and safety, teen programs ... the list goes on and on.
To nominate an individual or organization, please write at least 300 words describing your nominee’s contribution, his or her contact information and why you think they should be considered.
You may submit your Dolphin nomination online at malibutimes.com. Select “The Dolphin Awards” under the “About Us” tab to upload your nomination letter. There you can also view our list of former Dolphins to see if your nominee has already been a recipient. Nominations can also be sent by email to Dolphins@malibutimes.com.
A physical copy of the nomination letter may be mailed or hand delivered to the Times offices at 3864 Las Flores Canyon, Malibu CA 90265.
Please include enough information (several paragraphs at least) for the editorial team and publishers to be able to make an informed decision.
Check out the list of previous winners from 1990-2018 alphabetically at bit.ly/TMTDolphinWinners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.